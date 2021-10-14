Consumer News: Officials warn of new online scam, advisors discuss more COVID-19 boosters and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across the Midlands and the nation, prices at the pump are spiking. The lowest price for gas in Columbia is $2.77, with the average at $3 even.

ABC NEWS– Internet scams are on the rise. The FBI says it received a record number of complaints last year, nearly 800,000. Now, a new warning about a scam to create a Google Voice account tied to your identity. ABC’s Becky Worley has more.

CNN– Today kicked off two days of meetings for the FDA’s vaccine advisors. Britt Conway takes a look at what’s on the discussion table.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you got your Pfizer vaccine, Lexington Medical Center is administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot at its vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist Church. It’s open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. during weekdays, and from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The CDC and DHEC have approved boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for specific groups, including people 65 and older, anyone 18 and up with an underlying health condition or those who are at an increased risk of exposure.