Standoff over COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates intensifies across the nation

ABC NEWS– As the number of cases and hospitalizations in the country appear to improve, the standoff over mask and vaccine mandates intensifies. From California where parents are protesting COVID-19 requirements for students, to Chicago where the city’s police force is pushing back against a vaccine policy.

The tension pulling at the threads of public health, as the nation looks to thwart a fall surge of COVID-19 cases.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the latest.