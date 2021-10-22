Hundreds of SkyWest Airline flights canceled over ‘internal technical issue’

(CNN) — SkyWest, a regional airline that operates flights for several major US carriers, has canceled and delayed thousands of flights over the past two days.

The airline explained that it experienced an “operational disruption” on Thursday, and that the cancellations and delays cascaded into Friday because it had to get “crew and aircraft into position.”

According to aviation tracking site FlightAware, SkyWest canceled Thursday 26% of its schedule, or nearly 700 flights. On Friday it canceled about 20% of its schedule, which amounts to 463 flights. Additionally, about 900 flights were delayed over the two days.