New allegations suggest items near Laundrie’s remains could have been planted

The claims question if Laundrie's parents had anything to do with the located items found during a police search

(ABC News) — There are new allegations out Friday surrounding the circumstances of the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s body this week. Laundrie is the boyfriend and was the only person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito’s who disappeared last month.

The claims suggest items found near Laundrie’s body could have been planted by his parents who found them when searching with local police. ABC’s Trevor Ault continues our coverage.