FDA considering authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11

ABC NEWS– Elementary school kids are one step closer to getting a vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is now considering whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, after its advisory panel voted to recommend it Tuesday. If the FDA does authorize it, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel that meets next week would also have to give the thumbs up, and the director would have the final say.

ABC’s Steve Osunsami has more.