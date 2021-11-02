Sen. Joe Manchin calling on Democrats to slow down push to pass spending plan over inflation and debt concerns

ABC NEWS– House Democrats say they’re moving ahead with plans for a vote on two massive pieces of legislation that contain President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. That’s despite a call from moderate Senator Joe Manchin, who says the party should slow down its push to pass a $1.75 trillion social safety net spending plan because of his concerns about its potential impact on the nation’s debt and inflation.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the details.