Deputies: Teacher charged with assault after dragging student by hair

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– A Lexington County teacher is charged with assault after deputies say she pulled a student across a gym by his hair.

Investigators say Friday afternoon Christine Rivers a teacher at Beechwood Middle School reported the incident to the school resource officer.

Deputies say security video shows the student not doing warm up exercises with the other students.

Rivers can be seen in the video walking over to the student and grabbing his hair and pulling him to a different spot on the floor while he is on his hands and knees.

Rivers has been placed on administrative leave by Lexington District One.

The district released a statement on the incident: “Lexington County School District One placed Beechwood Middle School Teacher Christine M. Rivers on administrative leave today following this incident. The safety of our students is our top priority. The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation. ”