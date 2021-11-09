Judge bans Elf on a Shelf to give ‘parents a break’ this holiday

Image: ABC News/AP

(ABC News) –A Georgia judge is hoping to make the holiday season a little easier for some parents by banning Elf on the Shelf.

The Christmas tradition, which originated from a 2005 children’s book entitled “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition,” centers around a Scout Elf sent from the North Pole, that when present, encourages kids to be on their best behavior to stay on Santa’s Nice List.

After seeing a conversation on social media about Elf on the Shelf, Judge Robert D. Leonard II decided to take matters into his own hands.

“My family loves all of our Elves and it is a fun family tradition. However, it is a nightly commitment and if you miss a night, you have some explaining to do,” Judge Leonard said.

The chief judge of the Superior Court of Cobb County drafted an order which banishes all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County.

“I decided that for those people that needed to retire their Elf or put it out later in the year, I could take the heat for them with a mock order,” Leonard added.

According to Leonard, “this tongue-in-cheek Order was intended to be a good laugh for tired parents struggling to keep up with their nightly Elf duties.”

The judge did post the order on social media; however, he assures parents and children that they can still carry on with Elf on the Shelf if they so please.

“I drafted and signed the Order. It was not filed in and it is certainly not enforceable,” Leonard said.