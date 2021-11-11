The White House says it has new plans to tackle growing inflation throughout the country

ABC NEWS– As the economy still struggles to recover during the ongoing pandemic, President Joe Biden is grappling with another COVID-19 related economic crisis, disruptions to the U.S.

supply chain. Consumers are paying more in almost every sector, from gas to food to energy to heat their homes. The White House claims they have new plans to help ease growing inflation.

ABC’s Em Nguyen is in Washington with more.