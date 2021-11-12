Tyler’s Travels: A place to honor Veterans

Tyler Ryan shares a tour of Memorial Park in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Tyler’s Travels Team took a trip to downtown Columbia to explore Memorial Park. The park, located at the corners of Gadsen and Hampton Streets is a 4 acre tribute to the men and women who have served and died in service to America.

The park was originally opened and dedicated in November of 1986, with the unveiling of the South Carolina Vietnam Monument, which is the largest of its type, outside of Washington, DC. The Monument bears the name of the 980 South Carolinians who were killed in the war, from all 42 counties across the State.

There are monuments honoring World War II, those who served in the China, Burma, and India theaters of the war, those killed at Pearl Harbor, and a tribute to the US Navy, and the USS Columbia, which is credited with downing 27 enemy planes between 1942 and 1945. You will also find a Korean War Veterans memorial, a larger than life tribute to the South Carolina War Dogs, and the Gold Star Families.

The park has rolling greens, benches to sit and enjoy lunch, and even a creek running below a long brick bridge.

Memorial Park is open to the public, and is free to enter and enjoy.

