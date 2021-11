Jury in Rittenhouse trial enters third day of deliberations

ABC NEWS– In Kenosha, Wisconsin, jurors are on day three of deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The now 18-year-old is facing a total of five charges, including homicide, for shooting three people, killing two of them and injuring a third during protests last year. The most serious charge carries a life sentence.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest from Kenosha.