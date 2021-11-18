Testimony continues in trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery

ABC NEWS– Prosecutors continue their cross examination of one of the three white men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in their Georgia neighborhood. In an unexpected turn of events Wednesday, Travis Michael, the man who fired the gun, was the first defense witness to take the stand. Court resumed Thursday, with both the defense and prosecutors arguing with the judge.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.