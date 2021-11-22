NEWS CO-ANCHOR

ABC Columbia, WOLO TV, has an immediate opening for an experienced news co-anchor for our 5PM, 6PM and 11PM newscasts in the capital city of Columbia, SC.

We are looking for a dynamic, talented, hardworking professional who can write, edit, bring ideas to the table and work under pressure.

The qualified candidate should be a newsrooms leader with excellent storytelling and live skills. We are looking for a team player who not only anchors the newscast but also helps produce and contribute to daily content.

The ideal candidate will embrace social media and engage the audience. Must be able to anchor report and handle live breaking news. Must have knowledge of non-linear equipment and news producing.

Minimum 3-5 years anchoring experience. Degree in Journalism or communications preferred.

Send reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director

cvaughan@ abccolumbia.com

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia-WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

Email cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE

Nov. 19, 2021