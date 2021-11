With Thanksgiving days away, health official continue to stress vaccinations

ABC NEWS– Millions of Americans are getting ready to hit the road, the rails or the air on their way to a Thanksgiving holiday destination. The number of travelers is expected to approach pre-pandemic demand. With cases of the COVID-19 on the rise, health officials are stressing the priority is getting shots into the arms of those who are still unvaccinated.

ABC’s Dan Lieberman has the latest