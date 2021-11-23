SALES ASSISTANT

WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full time sales assistant. Excellent computer and communication skills are necessary. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Prior broadcasting or advertising experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit is a plus. Responsibilities include data and contract entry, working on advertising schedules and proposals, spreadsheets, answering phones and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi-task and handle multiple priorities in a high energy sales department. Previous office experience is preferred.

Interested candidates who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive attitude should send their resumes to:

vwright@abccolumbia.com

On subject line of e-mail please put Sales Assistant Position

Or fax: 803 691 4012

Resumes can be mailed to

Sales Assistant Position

WOLO TV:

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223.

EOE

