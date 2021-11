Consumer News: Holiday Sales and Cyber Monday

ABC–Cyber Monday is predicted to be the busiest online shopping day of the year.

Black Friday online sales hit 8.9-billion dollars , down slightly from 9-billion last year.

But today is expected to be even bigger , up to 11.3-billion dollars, according to adobe analytics.

ABC’s Becky Worley has the details on the deals.