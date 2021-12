Biden administration considers new measures to keep the Omicron variant out of the U.S.

ABC NEWS– More cases of the new Omicron variant are being reported across the globe. Here in the United States, there appears to be a spike in vaccine interest, with some places reporting booster appointments are hard to come by. The Biden administration is considering new measures to try to keep the variant out of the country.

ABC’s Stephanie Ramos has the latest.