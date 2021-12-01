Consumer News: Dept. of Consumer Affairs reports on ID theft in SC, a warning for new home owners and more

December is Identity Theft Awareness month, and a new report from the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs shows tax fraud is the most reported type of identity theft in the Palmetto State. Officials are urging consumers to stay on guard this holiday season. Already this year, 64 people reported that when they went to file their tax returns, someone had already done it for them. Richland County reported the most identity theft reports at 59, out of 397 across the state. The SCDCA advises consumers to not use debit cards online, closely monitor your credit report and financial accounts and consider a fraud alert and security freeze. When in place, that means no one can access your information without your permission.

ABC NEWS– Now a new consumer alert out for homeowners as home sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, up nearly 19% in October. So many of these buyers are first time home owners and are easy targets for those who look to take advantage of their inexperience. ABC’s Alex Perez has the details.