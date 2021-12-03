Increase in weapons at Richland Two schools prompts message to parents, staff

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Just days after the country learned of the latest deadly school shooting one Midlands school is addressing the issue over weapons being brought to schools in the Richland Two School District. A concern Richland Two School Superintendent, Dr. Baron Davis says has been a reoccurring matter the school district says will not be tolerated.

According to Dr. Davis, there have been multiple incidents taking place just about every week in which Midlands where students had weapons on school property, including schools in Richland School District Two. The Superintendent zeroing in on one week in March of 2020, where he says he asked parents for their vigilance at four different schools in the district where weapons had to be confiscated from students in the same week.

In light of the recent shooting rampage just outside of Detroit, Michigan that left four students dead, and injured even more, is now back in the forefront of issues being addressed by the district. Dr. Baron says it’s unfortunate he has to once again write to parents and school employees about the weapons inside of schools.

Baron released a statement to parents and employees saying in part,

“Sadly, this week a school in Michigan suffered the heartbreaking and life-altering consequences that can occur as a result of the problem of students bringing guns to schools. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about school safety and how we can keep students and employees as safe as possible. In all that we do, especially school safety, Richland Two strives for continuous improvement.”

As a result, Dr. Davis says the district is updating safety procedures and resources in Richland District Two Schools made in part by the 2018 Bond Referendum. Some of the changes include upgrades to all of their security cameras, more than 25 facilities have received front entrance upgrades, including bullet resistant glass and film throughout different areas of the schools, and administrative monitors are being put into five Richland Two High Schools. In addition to fencing, gates, new doors and locks which Dr. Baron says will continue to be updated moving forward.

Richland School District Two is in the process of trying to obtain a grant that would help them attain more school resource officers (SRO’s) in the schools that do not already have any. And training is underway to update employees on the updated safety policy within the district.

While all of these changes are being implemented to make educational environment as safe as possible, Dr. Davis says it is also up to parents and members of the community to keep guns secured in their homes and vehicles, and take time to speak with children about how important school safety is, so they can make sure they come forward immediately to report anything they see, or hear that appears to be suspicious. Dr. Baron says parents can also help intercept possible weapons from coming into the school by checking their children’s pockets, backpacks to ensure they are not carrying items that are not allowed on school property.

Parents, please take a moment to talk with your students about the importance of school safety. Remind them to immediately report any suspicious activities and/or discussions as well as anything that just doesn’t seem right. We are also asking that you help us by regularly checking pockets and backpacks for prohibited items.

“In many cases, the incidents at schools could have been prevented if prohibited items had been properly secured… consider how we, as a community and family, can come together to protect our most precious member your children and our students. We must stand united in the message that weapons have no place whatsoever on our campuses, and we will not tolerate any action that jeopardizes the safety of schools.”

Click here to read the Richland School District Two letter to parents and staff in its entirety