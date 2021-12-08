Study: Experts say Omicron variant appears more transmissible, but less severe

Health officials say the Delta variant appears to be more prominent then Omicron

(ABC News) — The Omicron variant has now been detected in 21 states in the United States. While doctors say the newest variant appears to be more transmissible, but preliminary studies show that it may also be less severe.

The CDC is recommending that anyone who has not received their booster get one before holiday gatherings to help offset the variants impact. In the meantime, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says those who have not been fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all should continue to take as many precautions as possible. That includes keeping your distance, washing your hands, and wearing a face mask.

Especially since the numbers of people who have succumb to COVID-19 is up 57%. Health officials say that’s not the only thing on the rise. 10% of adults and 20% of children infected with the virus have been hospitalized.

ABC’s Reena Roy has more.