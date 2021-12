Relief Efforts underway in Kentucky: Ways to give

ABC NEWS– Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear set up a donation fund that directly helps the victims in Western Kentucky.

If you are interested in making a donation you can log onto https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief

More than 30 people across five states are now confirmed dead after tornadoes tore through communities across the South and the Midwest over the weekend.