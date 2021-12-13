Traffic Advisory: Taylor street at Blanding closed to traffic

The lane closure is set to begin at 7:30a.m.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking you to find an alternate route if you plan to be in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

Staring at 7:30 A.M. and running until 3:00P.M. Columbia Police will have the Northbound lane of Main street closed to traffic. Officials say Taylor Street to Blanding Street will be shutdown as …

Once again, give yourself some extra time to find another way to get to your destination if you are going to be in this area Tuesday morning.