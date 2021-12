Kentucky Governor thankful for the support of his state after devastating tornadoes last week

ABC NEWS– ​​ Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is thankful for all the support his state has received in the wake of last weekend’s devastating tornadoes. This comes as six Red Cross employees from the Palmetto State, and hundreds more from across the nation, join in to help check people into shelters, serving food and providing spiritual care.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi has the latest from Kentucky.