Jury begins deliberations in the trial of former police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright

ABC NEWS– In Minnesota, the jury began deliberations after sitting through hours of closing arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, who says she meant to use her taser instead of her gun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright back in April. It comes after Potter sobbed on the witness stand Friday, offering an emotional apology and describing the incident as “chaotic.”

ABC’s Morgan Norwood is in Minneapolis with the latest.