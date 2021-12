Omicron variant confirmed in more states across the country

ABC NEWS– The highly transmissible Omicron variant is causing upheaval and increased case numbers reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. The variant is now confirmed in 46 states, including here in South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. Dr. Fauci saying it’s so contagious, cases are doubling every two to three days, so it’s only a matter of time before it’s the dominant strain in the U.S.

ABC’s Matt Guttman has more.