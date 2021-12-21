President Biden lays out plan to curb the spread of omicron throughout the country

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden laid the framework for a new plan to stop the omicron variant from wreaking havoc on the nation. The White House announced an aggressive approach to slow the spread in this latest phase against the COVID-19 pandemic, including free at-home testing kits for all Americans and deploying more more federal health resources to defend against the virus. All this plays out as millions of Americans get ready to spend the holidays with loved ones.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more.