Florida family sues Myrtle Beach hotel for bed bugs they say they brought back to their home

By Tyler Jeski (WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE)– A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against a Myrtle Beach hotel, claiming they were bitten by bed bugs and that they brought the bugs back to their home.

The couple claims the bugs were at the South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach from September 21-25. The suit claims the bugs were in the mattress, bedding and carpet of the Makins’ hotel room.

The ABC affiliate in Myrtle Beach reached out to the hotel for comment, but they have not yet heard back.