President Biden speaks on the nation’s efforts to alleviate supply chain issues

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden took a victory lap Wednesday on the administration’s efforts to alleviate the nation’s supply chain issues ahead of the holidays. This comes as the economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, better than economists predicted. Now, the president renews his pitch for the Build Back Better bill, saying it will also help ease inflation and fuel growth.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has more from Washington.