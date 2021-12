More Americans rush to get tested for COVID-19 before the holiday weekend

ABC NEWS– Omicron is on many people’s minds with Christmas just two days away, and the rush to get tested is on. Dr. Fauci now saying you may want to un-invite guests who are not vaccinated.

Just hours ago, the FDA approved a second COVID-19 treatment pill, one day after Pfizer’s.

