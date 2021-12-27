Coronavirus cases continue to surge during Christmas holiday

The CDC says the Omicron variant accounts for a majority of new COVID cases

(ABC News) — You may be on a holiday break, but the COVID-19 surge is not taking time off. In fact, it’s continuing to surge through the holidays. The CDC saying Omicron now accounts for a majority of new cases.

We’re also seeing a striking increase in the number of children now being hospitalized with COVID.

Here’s ABC’s Ines de la Cuetara with more from Washington.