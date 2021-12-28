Tips to address ‘troubling trend’ with your children

Officials say they are seeing more teens self diagnosing themselves with mental health disorders

(ABC NEWS) — Parents listen up! There are some new tips on the best ways to navigate the social media App TikTok, especially if you have teenagers.

There is a rise in teens on TikTok who are self-diagnosing themselves with rare mental health disorders they probably don’t have.

Health officials say all of this comes as teens watch videos on the social platform. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the details.