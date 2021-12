Ring in 2022 with ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ on ABC

ABC NEWS– If you’re celebrating ringing in the New Year remote tonight, ABC has you covered! Co-hosts Ryan Seacrest and Lisa Koshy will be live from Times Square in New York City to bring you ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

ABC’s Sandy Kenyon spoke with the two and tells us what we have in store for tonight from entertainment performances, to maybe even a few surprise guests.