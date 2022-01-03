Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.

ABC’s Ines de La Cuetara takes a look back.