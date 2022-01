California hospital welcomes twins born in separate years

ABC NEWS– “One thing led to another” on this past New Year’s Eve at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California. A baby boy was born at 11:45 p.m., making it just under the wire for 2021. Then, along came his twin sister, the next “year.”

ABC’s Will Ganss has the story about the ‘miracle babies’ that has been sweeping across social media.