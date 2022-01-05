Nearly a year later, AG Merrick Garland focussing on holding all those involved in Capitol riot accountable

ABC NEWS– Thursday marks one year since the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a speech to his employees about holding those involved in the violent riot accountable. On Capitol Hill, the separate House Select Committee investigation into the insurrection continues to expand, focusing on former President Trump’s inner circle.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.