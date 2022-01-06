President Biden blasts former President Trump during speech on Capitol riot anniversary

ABC NEWS– America is marking the one year anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol. It was a year ago when thousands supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol for several hours. The insurrection left about 140 officers injured and several rioters dead. Thursday, President Joe Biden laid much of the blame for that attack on democracy at the former president’s feet.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.