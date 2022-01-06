“Women of the Movement” explores the life of Emmett Till’s mother, premiering tonight on ABC Columbia

ABC NEWS– Emmett Till was a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in the Jim Crow south, after being accused of whistling at a white woman in 1955. The story didn’t end there. Premiering tonight right here on ABC Columbia, “Women of the Movement” journeys through the life of Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, as she helped birth the civil rights movement we know today.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the story.