Supreme Court hears arguments over coronavirus vaccine mandates

ABC NEWS– The fate of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for workers in health care and large businesses is now in the hands of the justices at the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court heard arguments from federal lawyers and attorneys representing a coalition of Republican-led states, including South Carolina, that are pushing back on the requirement. The Biden administration argues the mandate will keep Americans safe, even as the COVID-19 omicron variant surge continues.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the details.