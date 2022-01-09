Actor, Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

ABC NEWS–BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida.

Saget, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House,” passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday.

Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the tweet read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget, who just began his “I Don’t Do Negative Tour,” had been traveling across the country.