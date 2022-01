Omicron variant now accounting for 98% of new COVID-19 cases

ABC NEWS– The omicron variant now accounts for 98% of all new coronavirus cases in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions reported 1.4 million new cases on Monday alone, which includes a backlog from the weekend. A record 146,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

ABC’s Whit Johnson has more.