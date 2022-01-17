FedEx wants to add lasers that misdirect missiles on cargo planes

CNN– FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles. According to Federal Aviation Administration documents, FedEx is asking permission to modify some of its planes with a lasers designed to misdirect missiles.

The action comes after competitor DHL had an airbus targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad in 2003.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.