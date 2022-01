Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider’s hot streak continues with 34 straight wins

ABC NEWS– Amy Schneider’s hot streak continues on Jeopardy! She’s now in third place on the all-time consecutive win list, with 34 straight games and more than $1.1 million. She’s still looking for that #1 trophy title if her streak can continue.

ABC’s TJ Holmes has the latest.

Jeopardy airs weeknights on ABC Columbia at 7:30 p.m.