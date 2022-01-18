New details and warnings emerge after hostage standoff at Texas synagogue

ABC NEWS– We’re learning new details from inside the hostage standoff at a Texas synagogue that left the suspect dead, as officials trace the movements and motives of the alleged hostage taker. ABC’s Mireya Villarreal has the latest.

CNN– The FBI is calling the hostage situation a terrorism-related incident, as the Anti-Defamation League warns attacks on Jewish people are on the rise. It says the majority of the antisemitic incidents involve harassment and vandalism, but there have also been assaults. At least six times since 2016, they’ve been deadly. As the FBI continues to investigate what happened in Texas, the bureau’s deputy director and a top official with the Department of Homeland Security warn “faith based communities have and will likely continue to be targets of violence by both domestic violent extremists and those inspired by foreign terrorists.” They’re urging faith-based communities to look at their security with a critical eye.