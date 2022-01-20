President Biden reflects on his first year in office

ABC NEWS– Thursday marks the completion of President Joe Biden’s first year in office. The president is acknowledging that he’s faced challenges in the past year, but says he’s worked to fulfill his campaign promises, although his ambitious agenda seems to be stalled in the Senate. While COVID-19 infections continue to rise with the omicron variant taking a toll, there have been some positives for Biden and his administration in the last year.

ABC’s Karen Travers takes a look at last year’s accomplishments and some of the obstacles ahead for the president.