TELEVISION TRAFFIC ASSISTANT

DUTIES INCLUDE:

Handling traffic department copy responsibilities and assisting with the production of television broadcast logs. Data entry for commercial copy for two television stations and troubleshoot problems with copy delivery. Cross training with other responsibilities in traffic department. Perform other related duties as assigned. Secondary duties may include downloads from FTP sites.

You will work closely with our dynamic sales team and advertisers. This position will include backup to accounting.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Advanced computer skills required including Microsoft Word Suite. Knowledge of Wide Orbit traffic system is a plus. Must be detail oriented, handle multiple priorities, posses excellent communications skills and able to work under tight daily deadlines. Must be a team player across all departments. Must be able to work without supervision and prioritize projects. We are seeking a professional with the desire to learn the television broadcast industry.

Qualified applicants send resumes to:

mwhite@abccolumbia.com

Marty White

Business Mgr.

WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

Jan. 21, 2022

EOE