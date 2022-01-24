DHEC: 13,898 new cases of COVID-19, 55 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 10,469 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,429 probable cases, for a total of 13,898 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 42 new confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 55 new deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,265,710 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 15,098 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 45,132 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 32.9%.

According to the department, 61.8% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.7% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.