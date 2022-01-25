Walgreens announces plans to distribute N95 masks

Image: Walgreens Twitter

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Walgreens is announcing plans to help do a little bit more to curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pharmacy has been offering Coronavirus testing, vaccines and boosters, Tuesday they took to social media to announce another way they plan to help customers.

According to a tweet posted on the companies site, Walgreens plans to start giving out N-95 face masks this week. The post they have just received their first shipment of the facial coverings which they plan to start offering for free at participating locations Friday January 28, 2022.

Great news! The first N95 mask shipments arrived in our warehouses today as part of the @WHCOVIDResponse / @HHSGov‘s free N95 mask program. More info will be posted to https://t.co/VQllyu9eZP in the coming days as the first stores plan to begin offering masks on 1/28. pic.twitter.com/h9GzEDpMGP — Walgreens News (@WalgreensNews) January 25, 2022

Walgreens says the free mask giveaway is a part of the White House and Health and Human Services COVID response.

The company says they will release more details on their website at http://walgreens.com in the coming days.