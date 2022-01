Cost to heat your home going up

ABC NEWS– It’s soon going to cost you more to heat your home. Natural gas futures are rising after a blizzard hit the northeast coast this weekend. All that snow and cold likely will lead to even more use of home heating. With most people relying on natural gas to keep warm, families are expected to spend 30% more to fill their tanks. It doesn’t help that both oil and electricity are also on the rise.

ABC’s Alex Perex has the details.