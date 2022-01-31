Remembering former UofSC student athlete and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

ABC NEWS– Former University of South Carolina student athlete, former Miss USA and “Extra” Correspondent Cheslie Kryst died Sunday morning.

ABC’s Lindsey Davis has more on her life.

Back in 2019, Kryst posted about mental health on the Miss USA Facebook page, where she wrote she did a lot to maintain her mental health, including talking to a counselor. ABC’s Lindsey Davis spoke with a good friend of hers. When asked how he would describe her to people who never met her, he said “Such a light, genuine. Down to earth, full of life.”

Gamecock Athletics also paid tribute to Kryst, who was a student athlete that ran track.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a woman of many talents and former @GamecockTrack student-athlete. Please keep the Kryst family in your thoughts and prayers. Please remember, you’re not alone. Help is available: 800-273-8255 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) January 30, 2022

If you or a loved one may need help or emotional support, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text “talk” to 741-741.