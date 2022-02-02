Celebrating Black History Month: Major General Charles Bolden Jr.

Tyler Ryan shares details about South Carolina's Major General Charles Bolden Jr. celebrating Black History Month

Born in Columbia, South Carolina on August 19, 1946, Charles Bolden, the man who would become United States Marine Major General Bolden, attended C.A. Johnson graduated in 1964, and attended the United States Naval Academy, earning a BA in electrical science.

After graduating, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the USMC, and went to flight school, which he completed just in time to fly over 100 missions in North and South Vietnam, Laos, and Bambodia between 1972 – 1973.

After the war, he became a Naval test pilot, before becoming an astronaut candidate in 1980.

Major General Bolden went on to fly in four Space Shuttle missions, through 1994, when he left NASA to return to active duty with the USMC, where he would command forces all over the globe.

Bolden retired from the Marine Corps in 1993, with a chest full of metals, including Defense Superior Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross, and he was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Even with many years of service to the Country, his service was not quite done, as he was tapped to serve as the first African American Administrator to NASA, serving from 2009 to 2017.

